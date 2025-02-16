Azerbaijani and Romanian FMs discuss strategic partnership and regional cooperation

16 February 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Romanian Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu on February 15 during the Munich Security Conference, Azernews reports.

The ministers discussed the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Romania, along with regional and international issues. Bayramov congratulated Hurezeanu on his appointment and emphasized the significance of high-level political dialogue in advancing bilateral relations.

Both sides expressed readiness to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including economy, energy, trade, education, agriculture, tourism, and humanitarian initiatives. Special attention was given to green energy collaboration and expanding transport and logistics ties, particularly within the framework of the Middle Corridor.

The discussion also covered post-conflict developments in the region and prospects for the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process. Other topics of mutual interest were also addressed during the meeting.