Azerbaijani and Romanian FMs discuss strategic partnership and regional cooperation
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Romanian Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu on February 15 during the Munich Security Conference, Azernews reports.
The ministers discussed the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Romania, along with regional and international issues. Bayramov congratulated Hurezeanu on his appointment and emphasized the significance of high-level political dialogue in advancing bilateral relations.
Both sides expressed readiness to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including economy, energy, trade, education, agriculture, tourism, and humanitarian initiatives. Special attention was given to green energy collaboration and expanding transport and logistics ties, particularly within the framework of the Middle Corridor.
The discussion also covered post-conflict developments in the region and prospects for the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process. Other topics of mutual interest were also addressed during the meeting.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!