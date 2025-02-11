Russian House suspend activities in Azerbaijan upon Baku's request

11 February 2025 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Russian cultural organization "Russian House" has announced measures to suspend its activities in Azerbaijan, following a request from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports.

Baku had formally notified Moscow that the Russian Information and Cultural Center, operating under "Rossotrudnichestvo" and known as "Russian House," was not legally registered and had been seriously violating Azerbaijani legislation. Consequently, on February 3, Azerbaijan sent an official note demanding the organization's closure.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry emphasized that the operations of foreign organizations in the country must comply with national legislation, reciprocity principles, and bilateral agreements. Following Baku’s decision to terminate "Russian House’s" activities, Moscow is expected to take corresponding steps.