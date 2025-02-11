SSS arrests Azer Bagirov in Jordan and brings him to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

11 February 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Sabail District Court in Baku has held a hearing regarding the detention of Azerbaijani citizen Azar Baghirov, Azernews reports.

Azar Baghirov, accused of espionage and aiding representatives of a foreign intelligence service, was detained in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan through measures taken by the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan and brought back to Azerbaijan.

The case materials reveal that a foreign intelligence agency involved Azar Baghirov, an Azerbaijani citizen, to avoid revealing their participation in sabotage activities in third countries. Baghirov allegedly used his status as an Azerbaijani citizen to benefit the foreign intelligence agency and harm the state security of the Republic of Azerbaijan, engaging in espionage activities abroad.

The court has ordered the detention of Azar Baghirov under Article 274 (treason) of the Criminal Code.