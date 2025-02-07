Regular bus service launches between Mingachevir, Khocaly, Khankendi, and Shusha

7 February 2025 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Starting on February 8, the Azerbaijan Ground Transportation Agency (AYNA) will launch a regular bus service from Mingachevir to Shusha city, Azernews reports.

The aim of the new service is to provide high-quality transportation services to citizens resettling in the territories liberated under the Great Return program. The initiative also seeks to ensure the integration of the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions into the country’s broader transportation system.

Buses will depart from the Mingachevir Bus Terminal at 08:00 daily, with return trips from Shusha to Mingachevir scheduled for 16:00.

The one-way ticket for the Mingachevir-Shusha-Mingachevir route will cost 5.50 AZN. Additionally, Khojaly and Khankendi have been designated as intermediate stops along the route. A ticket from Mingachevir to Khojaly will cost 4.50 AZN, while the fare to Khankendi will be 5 AZN.

Tickets for this route can only be purchased online through the Biletim.az portal.

It is important to note that travelers must have the necessary permits to enter the liberated areas, in line with the entry regulations for these territories.