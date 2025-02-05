Mukhtar Babayev appointed as President of Azerbaijan's Representative for Climate Issues - decree

5 February 2025 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

By a previous decree, Mukhtar Babayev was dismissed from his position as Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Mukhtar Babayev has been appointed as the President of Azerbaijan's Representative for Climate Issues, Azernews reports.

