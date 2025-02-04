4 February 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Garabagh and the adjacent seven districts, which were recently liberated from Armenian occupation, are being enlivened by the return of IDPs, Azernews reports.

Restoration and reconstruction works, along with the resettlement of former IDPs who were uprooted from their homes, are bringing life back to normal in these territories, parts of which once evoked the destruction of Hiroshima. Recent news from the region confirms this revival.

The Ballija village of the Khojaly district is welcoming its first baby. Former IDP and resident of the village, Sevane Mammadova, who was born in 1996, gave birth to a boy. The baby was named Mehdi, after his grandfather. Currently, the mother and baby are receiving the necessary medical care, and their condition is stable.

It is worth noting that the baby's father, Ilgar Mammadov, was a participant in the Patriotic War and currently works at ANAMA.

It should be noted that the village was occupied by Armenian forces in 1992 during the outbreak of the Garabagh conflict. However, Ballija was liberated from enemy control during local counter-terrorism operations conducted on September 19-20, 2023. These operations successfully restored Azerbaijani sovereignty over the village, bringing an end to more than three decades of occupation.