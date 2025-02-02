Azerbaijan and Iran enhance cooperation in research and strategic dialogue

2 February 2025 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan – Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev held discussions with Kamal Kharrazi, Chairman of Iran’s Strategic Council for Foreign Relations, to strengthen cooperation between scientific and research institutions of both countries, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of mutual visits and increased collaboration between research centers and socio-political opinion leaders in Azerbaijan and Iran. The discussions aimed to foster academic exchange, knowledge-sharing, and policy coordination on regional and international issues.

This initiative aligns with the broader framework of mutual confidence-building measures between Baku and Tehran. As part of his visit, Hikmet Hajiyev also met with senior Iranian officials, including the Political Advisor to the President of Iran, Dr. Mehdi Sanai, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, to discuss bilateral relations, regional security, and cooperation within international organizations such as the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The officials also highlighted the importance of major regional connectivity projects, particularly the Aghband-Nakhchivan and North-South Transport Corridors, which serve the strategic interests of both Azerbaijan and Iran.

This series of diplomatic engagements reflects the commitment of both nations to enhancing cooperation in multiple fields, from research and policy dialogue to infrastructure development and regional stability.