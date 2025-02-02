Azerbaijani and Kazakh Consuls General meet in Los Angeles
onsul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, Vugar Gurbanov, met with his Kazakh counterpart, Nazira Nurbayeva, the Consul General of Kazakhstan in San Francisco, Azernews reports.
Gurbanov shared his impressions of the meeting on social media, stating:
Thank you, Ms. Nazira Nurbayeva, Kazakhstan’s Consul General in San Francisco, for your warm welcome and hospitality.— Vugar Gurbanov (@VugarGurban) February 2, 2025
Pleased to have a forward-looking discussion inspired by the strong friendship and partnership between 🇦🇿 and 🇰🇿 pic.twitter.com/kh9JyjqV6T
This meeting highlights the growing diplomatic ties between the two countries, particularly in the United States, where cooperation continues to expand.
It should be noted that earlier, Azerbaijani diplomats commemorated their Turkish colleagues who were victims of ASALA terrorists in California.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!