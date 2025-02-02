Azerbaijani and Kazakh Consuls General meet in Los Angeles

2 February 2025 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

onsul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, Vugar Gurbanov, met with his Kazakh counterpart, Nazira Nurbayeva, the Consul General of Kazakhstan in San Francisco, Azernews reports.

Gurbanov shared his impressions of the meeting on social media, stating:

Thank you, Ms. Nazira Nurbayeva, Kazakhstan’s Consul General in San Francisco, for your warm welcome and hospitality.



Pleased to have a forward-looking discussion inspired by the strong friendship and partnership between 🇦🇿 and 🇰🇿 pic.twitter.com/kh9JyjqV6T — Vugar Gurbanov (@VugarGurban) February 2, 2025

This meeting highlights the growing diplomatic ties between the two countries, particularly in the United States, where cooperation continues to expand.

It should be noted that earlier, Azerbaijani diplomats commemorated their Turkish colleagues who were victims of ASALA terrorists in California.