Azerbaijan gains UN support for sustainable development

31 January 2025 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan receives valuable technical support from UN structures across various fields.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev at the "High-level strategic prioritization" event in Baku, held as part of the Framework Document on Cooperation between the UN and Azerbaijan on Sustainable Development Issues (2026-2030).

Rafiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan benefits from technical support and expert consultations provided by UN structures to achieve the sustainable development goals outlined in the 2030 Agenda. He also highlighted Azerbaijan's active participation in international initiatives as part of its commitment to global cooperation.

The Deputy Minister further noted that Azerbaijan is pursuing a roadmap to build a competitive and inclusive economy, support sustainable development, improve social welfare, and ensure long-term sustainability for a strong future.

He also pointed out that, despite significant progress, the challenge of clearing long-occupied territories of mines remains one of the country's major obstacles. "Currently, Azerbaijan is among the countries most affected by the consequences of mining," Rafiyev stated, adding that special attention is needed to address this issue. He reiterated support for the initiative to promote Sustainable Development Goal 18, aiming to build a stable, secure, and prosperous future in the liberated territories.