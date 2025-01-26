Defense Ministry holds training-methodical session [PHOTOS]

26 January 2025 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

In line with the annual training plan of the Defense Ministry, training-methodical session has been conducted with the participation of chiefs, psychologists and employees responsible for personnel affairs of branches (units) for ideological work and moral-psychological support of types of troops (forces), army corps, formations and special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports citing the Defense Ministry.

The session commenced with commemoration the bright memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

In his speech at the event, Chief of the Main Department for Personnel, Major General Mushfig Mammadov highlighted the achievements of the previous year in enhancing personnel management, ideological initiatives, and moral-psychological support within the Azerbaijani Army. He also outlined the primary tasks for the current year.

Subsequently, Chief of the Department for Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support, Colonel Elshad Abilov provided a detailed overview of the efforts undertaken to address the objectives related to military-patriotic education and the enhancement of moral-psychological training in the Azerbaijan Army. He also conveyed the Ministry of Defense leadership's recommendations and directives focused on improving the effectiveness of ideological work and moral-psychological support initiatives.

Throughout the session, officers presented reports on their progress in improving ideological work, moral-psychological support, personnel training and manning.

At the conclusion of the meeting, participants' questions were addressed, and an extensive exchange of views took place regarding solution of service-related issues.