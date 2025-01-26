Spokesperson Hajizada calls French FM's accusation of Azerbaijan baseless

26 January 2025 02:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Foreign Minister of France Jean-Noël Barrot's comment accusing Azerbaijan of overseas territories interference is an overt attempt to cover up France’s inaction vis-a-vis demands of the indigenous population of New Caledonia.

Azernews reports that this was told by Aykhan Hajizada, the spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, in a post he made on X in response to the French Foreign Minister's recent statement against Azerbaijan, regarding the abovementioned issue.

It was France that has always interfered with the regional affairs, and tried to undermine the process led by Azerbaijan to restore peace and stability.

The Baku Initiative Group, being an NGO, aims at bringing into publicity France's colonial policies and problems in overseas territories. Efforts to denigrate the work of such groups undermine the process of decolonization.

Instead of ending the policy of repressions against the indigenous population of New Caledonia, where as a result of the use of force at least 14 people died and many injured last year, blackmailing against Azerbaijan demonstrates how futile France’s foreign policy strategy is.

Moreover, the abuse by France of its role and resources in multiple international organizations to put pressure on international NGO advocates aiming at propagating against neo-colonial policies is pointless and will not yield results.

We resolutely reject and condemn the French Foreign Minister's anti-Azerbaijani claims.