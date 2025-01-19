Next training held in connection with municipal elections to be held in Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

19 January 2025 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

In connection with the municipal elections to be held on January 29, another training session was organized in Binagadi First Election District No. 8 with the participation of all members of the constituency and precinct election commissions to increase their preparedness, improve their knowledge, skills, and work habits in the field of elections, especially in the correct filling out of protocols, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the training, Chairman of the Binagadi First Constituency Election Commission No. 8 Natig Aliyev noted that a total of 38 polling stations are currently operating in the constituency, 37 of which are permanent and 1 is temporary. He noted that 48,688 voters have been registered in the constituency to date.

Of these, 45 percent are men and 55 percent are women. 927 voters are between the ages of 80 and 100. 301 are young people who will vote for the first time.

It was emphasized that the polling stations were equipped with all necessary items by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

"The Central Election Commission has renewed the expired and unusable items. In total, 33 candidates have been registered for municipal membership. There are favorable conditions for the propaganda and campaigning of candidates in the constituency. Thus, campaign boards have been installed in areas close to all polling stations. At the same time, as in previous elections, the District Executive Power has already identified closed and open places for propaganda purposes in the constituency and made them available to candidates. To date, 464 observers have been registered by the Constituency Election Commission.

Of these, 174 are political parties, and 290 are self-initiated applicants. In order for voters to come to the polling stations comfortably and without obstacles, additions and changes have been made to the location of several polling stations in the constituency. As in the previous elections, webcams have been installed in 10 polling stations in this election. Through these webcams, it will be possible to monitor the progress of voting on voting day from any country in the world with internet access. The number of polling booths (about 400) and boxes (114) to be installed at polling stations will provide voters with sufficient time to enter the booth without waiting in line and express their will on voting day. An expert group consisting of 3 people has been established under the Constituency Election Commission to investigate complaints about actions (inaction) and decisions that violate citizens' right to vote," he added.

The training participants were informed about the roles and responsibilities of the members of the precinct election commissions on the voting day, the procedure for organizing the voting room, the rights of observers on the election day, the opening of the precinct on the voting day, etc. with the help of slides and visual aids prepared by the CEC. The training participants were also provided with a related memory booklet. The questions of the members of the constituency and precinct election commissions were answered during the training. Trainings are also held in the constituency election commissions of Binagadi second, Binagadi third and Binagadi-Garadagh constituencies No. 9.

It should be noted that, in accordance with the "Calendar Plan" approved by the CEC, trainings have begun at the ConEC administrative building with the participation of all members of constituency and precinct election commissions to increase their preparation, improve their knowledge, skills and work habits in the field of elections, and especially to correctly fill out protocols.