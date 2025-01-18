Azerbaijan to restore embassy operations in Syria soon

18 January 2025 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov announced today that the country's embassy in Syria will resume operations in the near future.

According to Azernews, Minister Bayramov made this statement during a joint press conference in Baku with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

"Azerbaijan had no diplomatic representation operating in Syria. Following the recent events, appropriate steps were taken immediately," he said.

The Minister highlighted that an Azerbaijani delegation had visited Syria shortly thereafter: "We expressed our intention to restore our diplomatic mission there. The embassy will resume operations very soon. Currently, technical work is underway."

This development marks a significant step in re-establishing diplomatic ties and enhancing Azerbaijan's presence in the region.