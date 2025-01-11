Printing of election ballots begins for January 29 municipal elections in Azerbaijan

11 January 2025 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

The printing of election ballots has begun in connection with the municipal elections scheduled for January 29, Azernews reports, citing the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov.

The Chairman along with members of the Commission and representatives of the Secretariat, visited the printing house to get acquainted with the process of printing the ballots and the conditions created.

During a tour of the printing process with the direct participation of media representatives, Chairman Panahov emphasized that, considering the crucial role of citizens in exercising their constitutional rights, the printing of election ballots must be completed within the legally determined timeframe and in accordance with the regulations.

He also noted that the requirements of the Election Code must be strictly followed throughout the process. Panahov also provided recommendations regarding the printing and distribution of the ballots to the relevant lower-level election commissions.

Following the tour of the printing process, the Chairman of the CEC held a briefing for journalists. Speaking about the printing process as well as the overall preparations for the municipal elections, the Chairman stated that, in accordance with the law, the text, format, number, and preparation procedures for the election ballots had been determined by the CEC. It was decided that 6,052,721 (six million, fifty-two thousand, seven hundred twenty-one) election ballots would be printed for the municipal elections.

He mentioned that the printing of ballots had already started for municipalities where the candidate registration process had been completed. After the ballots are printed, they will be delivered to the district election commissions and then from the district commissions to the precinct election commissions within the legally established timeframe and in accordance with the regulations.

The Chairman of the Central Election Commission also stressed that, as with all elections, the printing process for municipal election ballots is being conducted with full transparency and in a secure manner for all interested parties.

At the end of the briefing, Chairman Mazahir Panahov answered journalists' questions in detail.