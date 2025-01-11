Azerbaijan embassy in Peru brings holiday joy to children [PHOTOS]

11 January 2025 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Peru, together with members of the Peru-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, organized humanitarian actions to celebrate Christmas and New Year's holidays with children from low-income families, Azernews reports citing the embassy.

The embassy noted that as part of this initiative, the embassy, together with José Geri, the chairman of the Peru-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, presented gifts to children from low-income families living in the Ollita Virgen area of the Praderas de Villa el Salvador district of the Peruvian capital. Additionally, along with Deputy Rosangella Barbaran, they presented gifts to children at the Peru-Valladolid 7237 Educational Institution located in the Villa El Salvador district, bringing holiday joy to them.