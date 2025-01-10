ECO Secretary General Asad Majeed Khan sends letter of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev
Asad Majeed Khan, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization has sent a letter of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev, regarding the recent AZAL plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Excellency,
We are profoundly saddened by the tragic crash of Azerbaijani Airlines’ Flight J2-8243, which claimed many precious lives.
On behalf of the Economic Cooperation Organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Your Excellency, the bereaved families, and the people of Azerbaijan.
This sorrowful event is a tremendous loss, and the ECO stands in solidarity with the government and people of Azerbaijan during this difficult time.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of our highest consideration.
Asad Majeed Khan
Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organization
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!