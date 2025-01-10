ECO Secretary General Asad Majeed Khan sends letter of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

10 January 2025 18:34 (UTC+04:00)

Asad Majeed Khan, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization has sent a letter of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev, regarding the recent AZAL plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

We are profoundly saddened by the tragic crash of Azerbaijani Airlines’ Flight J2-8243, which claimed many precious lives.

On behalf of the Economic Cooperation Organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Your Excellency, the bereaved families, and the people of Azerbaijan.

This sorrowful event is a tremendous loss, and the ECO stands in solidarity with the government and people of Azerbaijan during this difficult time.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of our highest consideration.

Asad Majeed Khan

Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organization