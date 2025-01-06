First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Orthodox Christian community on occasion of Christmas

6 January 2025 21:48 (UTC+04:00)

"I sincerely congratulate the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Holy Christmas! On this bright holiday, I express my solidarity with all your good intentions, and wish each of you the best of health, endless love, joyful days and a happy future! May the Almighty God accept all your prayers!"

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official social media pages on the occasion of Christmas.

