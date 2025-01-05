Pre-election campaign for municipal elections set to begin tomorrow

5 January 2025 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

The pre-election campaign for the upcoming municipal elections is set to commence tomorrow, Azernews reports.

According to Articles 72.3, 74.1.5, 74.1.7, and 75.2 of the Election Code, registered candidates, their authorized representatives, and appointed individuals, as well as political parties with registered candidates, political party blocs, and their authorized representatives, are permitted to start pre-election campaigning 23 days before the election day. Campaigning must stop 24 hours before the voting begins.

For the municipal elections scheduled for January 29, the pre-election campaigning will officially start on January 6 and will cease at 08:00 on January 28.