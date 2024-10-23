Nathalie Loiseau's ruckus in parliament: nurturing of lies and bias

23 October 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Siraj Nabiyev | independent journalist

MEP, Vice-Chair of the Delegation for Relations with the South Caucasus Nathalie Loiseau, known for her stark pro-Armenianism and starring with her bias and anti-Azerbaijan rhetoric, goes the extra mile to expand her pre-COP29 smear campaign; for what reason and who coerce her to go for such a cheap deal?

Her stereotyped cliche of "Ethnic cleansing continues in Nagorno-Karabakh" has been a headline of every groundless statement against Azerbaijan and she tirelessly barks out these words: "We must boycott COP29 in Baku".

We remember that quite recently Loiseau was conducting another campaign for demanding the release of the criminals, i.e., the separatist leaders who were arrested in Azerbaijan's Garabagh. She vehemently demanded freedom for those criminals who committed heavy crimes, such as terrorist attacks, and military havoc, and attempted to establish an illegal and self-declared government.

The power of financial support from the Armenian lobby organisations squandering multi-million has strongly dazzled Natalie Loiseau turning her into an aggressive one against the whole of Azerbaijan.

With her erratic thinking and meaningless ideas Loiseau either brings baseless examples of Armenians who left Garabagh of their own volition more than a year ago or a group of political partisans that have sold their souls to the illusive but luxurious promises of EU politicians.

Let's be specific about what she wants to say in her recent boycott campaign. She touches on the EU's reluctance to avoid purchasing fossil fuels from abroad, which, in fact, is the EU's demand for energy in the cold winter. She ironically says that the EU purchases the gas that Russia produces from its source. But let's be honest about what the EU does not have to turn a blind eye to. If we take Armenia as a re-exporter of Russian products since the Western sanctions are in power, then we would ask why Armenia is not convicted or charged for violation of the West's rules. If Russia is your adverse enemy, then you should have made a statement against Armenia's plan to triple its trade turnover with your harsh opponent in the east.

Do you think you are honest in each of your claims against Azerbaijan? Before judging Azerbaijan with your baseless accusations you had better stand and think deeply, especially with the issue of Garabagh and a group of Armenians who refused to accept Azerbaijani citizenship.

MEP Natalie Loiseau is unaware of the recent manifesto of the Armenian speaker Alen Simonyan, who acknowledged Armenia's blunders regarding its military expansionism in the past three decades. Those who never have been to Garabagh speak so loudly that one thinks Garabagh is the land in nowhere. Dear Loiseau, to your kind attention - Garabakh is Azerbaijan and this is not only what Azerbaijan tells but Armenia and its officials with overt statements.

Whatever number you count about Armenians you think have left Garabagh have never been a victim of Azerbaijan Arm'y single bullet. However, if you leaf through the recent history page you will clearly see the atrocities and barbarism of Armenians you protect now. Isn't it time for you to be honest and fair?

