Elnur Soltanov: Water as primary vector of climate change impacts on humanity

Water is the vector through which the effects of climate change are felt; 90 percent of climate impacts are transmitted to humans through water.

Elnur Soltanov, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chief Executive Officer of COP29, stated this during his speech at the conference on "Water and Gender Equality," Azernews reports.

"All over the world, women are often the most vulnerable in society. We tend to transfer problems to this weak link, and they bear the brunt of the impact. Women have a limited role in decision-making, while men dominate economic activities, leaving women to shoulder domestic work. Exploitation falls heavily on women. Men earn from their economic contributions, but women do not receive compensation for their domestic roles."

Elnur Soltanov also noted the high participation of women in COP29, saying, "I can proudly say that women's participation in COP29 is significant."

It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) was organized by the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children’s Issues, the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, and ADA University as part of the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World." The conference, dedicated to "Water and Gender Equality," will discuss the impact of climate change on women's lives, their participation in the protection and management of water resources, encouraging them to pursue careers in this field, and maintaining gender balance in staffing.

