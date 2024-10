14 October 2024 12:12 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of Julien de Fraipont, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Belgium, Azernews reports.

