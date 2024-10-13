Heavy rains sweep houses in Azerbaijan's Hajigabul as rainfall gets intense [PHOTOS]

13 October 2024 20:17 (UTC+04:00)

In Hajigabul, hundreds of private houses and yards have been flooded due to incessant rains. The power executive committee of the region says "The problem of water purification will be solved in two to three days."

According to the committee, more than 500 private residential houses and backyards were flooded since rainfall was intense yesterday morning. Currently, the crew of the Internal Ministry is engaged in the process of removing the accumulated flood waters in the yards. For this, water pumps have been installed in the yards.

As a result of the natural disaster, there were interruptions in the power supply. However, the power supply has already been restored.

"I think that in two or three days the water in the yards will be removed and people will return to normal life," said the head of the executive.

