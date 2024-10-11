Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit youth environmental camp in Gabala

11 October 2024 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union, along with Arzu Aliyeva, President of the Baku Media Center, visited the "Youth Green Initiatives" environmental camp in Gabala, Azernews reports citing Azertag.

Organized by IDEA Public Union and Youth Development and Career Center within the framework of COP29, the environmental camp "Youth Green Initiatives" is held in Gabala on October 10-11.

A total of 40 young people from Gabala and surrounding regions participate in the camp.

The main goal of the camp is to hear young people’s views, expectations and proposals on environmental issues and strengthen their role in this area ahead of the prestigious COP29 event, scheduled to be take place in Baku in November.

During the trip, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva familiarized themselves with the program of the camp and the participants’ daily activities.

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva then posed for photos with young people and wished them success in their future endeavors.

The youngsters expressed their gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva for their support and care in arranging the camp.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz