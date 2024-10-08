COP29 proposes ecological purity to world

8 October 2024 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Mazahir Afandiyev

Currently, large-scale efforts are being made in our country to address environmental issues, and addressing the ecological condition through state policy is a key component of Azerbaijan's sustainable development plan.

Given this, it is not by accident that last year Azerbaijan achieved another significant success, and a decision was made to hold the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2024 in Baku, one of the world's most beautiful cities.

Our country has practically finished all the organizational work to guarantee the success of the event at a high level; there is rather little time left till COP29. It has already been prepared to greet all notable visitors, including experts, foreign dignitaries, representatives of non-governmental organizations, scholars, environmental activists, and other professionals.

All of these accomplishments stem from Azerbaijan's dedication to justice on the international political scene since 2020. The people and Army of Azerbaijan have shown remarkable respect for all international organizations' judgments and for the four well-known resolutions passed by the UN Security Council. These were carried out on their own behalf, and in 2020 the nearly 30-year occupation of our homeland, Garabagh, came to an end as a consequence of the 44-day Second Garabagh War.

We have been steadily turning the freed areas into paradise for the past four years. Today, Azerbaijan is implementing the most cutting-edge living infrastructure projects in the Eastern Zangazur and Garabagh economic zones, as well as developing ecotourism and decarbonizing the economy. In order to revitalize and repair these places and enable displaced people to return to their homes and utilize our natural resources, the state budget has already allocated about 19 billion manats.

In a lengthy speech delivered on September 23, 2024, at the opening of the newly organized VII convocation of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev discussed the issue of the nation's natural resources being exploited for private gain. He specifically cited the thermal spring "Istisu," which was a well-known Azerbaijani brand for a long time and is now being bottled in a Kalbajar facility with the assistance of major European corporations on a technological level after 30 years. President Aliyev said, “The opening of the “Istisu” mineral water factory has a tremendous symbolic meaning, and “Istisu” is on our tables again. This carries enormous symbolic significance and represents the restoration of historical justice.”

It is important to highlight that experts have observed that "Istisu" has a unique and advantageous composition that is absent from all other mineral water and that it is good for human health. "Istisu" is thermal-mineral water that is well-known for its health benefits as well as its moral and humanitarian contributions.

In this sense, "Istisu" has not only made a return to the Azerbaijani people's tables, but efforts are also being made to guarantee that it may be enjoyed by people worldwide. The fact that the recently opened "Istisu" factory can produce over 100 million bottles annually is no accident; this will make it easier to export the water.

Alongside "Istisu," Azerbaijan is also famous for its historically significant mineral waters such as "Sirab," "Badamlı," and "Slavyanka."

Thus, despite years of experiencing injustice, duplicity, and double standards, Azerbaijan persists in its ceaseless pursuit of peace, security, international unity, and guaranteeing that all people have access to basic necessities, even through its natural resources.

Mazahir Afandiyev is the Member of the Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament).

