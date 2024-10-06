Professional recognition exam for foreign-educated candidates set for October 6

6 October 2024 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

On October 6, the next examination for professional recognition of individuals with higher education from foreign countries will take place in the electronic examination center of the State Examination Center (SEC), Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Education announced that the exam will start at 13:00. Participants arriving after 12:45 will not be admitted.

Participants must bring the original identity document and admit card to the exam.

Applicants can review the program according to their specialty on the website of the Ministry of Education and Culture.

The exam will assess specialized knowledge, general knowledge of the profession, and behavioral skills through logical thinking and situational judgment test tasks.

Participants will face 30 test questions. Each correct answer is worth one point, while incorrect or unanswered questions receive zero points. Applicants must score at least 15 points to pass. Candidates can view their results upon completion of the exam or when the allotted time has ended. Results will also be posted on the DIM website the following day.

---

