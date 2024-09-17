17 September 2024 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

The arrival of Garabagh University students in Khankendi will continue until September 22, Azernews reports.

The process of students arriving in Khankendi has already begun. Since yesterday, the registration of students by the working group and their accommodation in the dormitory has been carried out. Additionally, an informational tour has been organized for students to get acquainted with the city of Khankendi and the university. The process of students arriving in Khankendi will continue in phases until September 22.

Note that Garabagh University has been established as one of the largest and most significant universities in Azerbaijan. It offers various faculties and programs for students, including engineering, medical, economic, and social sciences. The language of instruction is Azerbaijani, but given the university's central role and capacity, teaching in different languages is possible.

Garabagh University also plays a special role in preserving and restoring the history, culture, and traditions of Garabagh. It is expected that students studying here will be informed about and help sustain Garabagh's cultural heritage. This is carried out through research projects, conferences, and training as part of the educational process.

In addition to the education sector, Garabagh University also focuses on the development of scientific research and innovation. This is demonstrated through various scientific activities, projects, and research. The establishment and operation of the university reflect the profound social, cultural, and scientific impact of the Garabagh conflict.

