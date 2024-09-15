Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission holds meeting

15 September 2024 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan convened for another meeting on Saturday, chaired by Mazahir Panahov, Azernews reports.

The session began with the approval of the protocol from the September 12 meeting.

The commission then reviewed appeals related to the snap parliamentary elections held on September 1, 2024.

Decisions were made on the appeals in accordance with legal timeframes and procedures, following a transparent, objective, and comprehensive investigation of the applications and information received. The CEC annulled the election results at several polling stations due to irregularities that prevented the accurate determination of voter intent and contravened the Election Code requirements.

Media representatives attended the meeting, which also included extensive discussions on other current issues.

