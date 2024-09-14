Azerbaijani FM and Türkiye-Armenia Special Representative discuss regional issues

On Friday, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Ambassador Serdar Kılıç, Special Representative for the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia, during his visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The talks centered on the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, regional post-conflict dynamics, and negotiations between Türkiye and Armenia regarding normalization efforts.

Minister Bayramov provided an overview of the challenges facing the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, emphasizing concerns over Armenia's territorial claims, as reflected in its constitution, and the destabilizing impact of military support from third countries.

The meeting also covered broader topics of regional and international security, alongside bilateral cooperation and engagement within international organizations. Both parties shared views on issues of mutual interest, reinforcing their commitment to regional stability and cooperation.