Baku hosts forum of Azerbaijani Scientists Living Abroad

10 September 2024

The Forum of Azerbaijani Scientists Living Abroad, held in Baku, continues its work on September 10, Azernews reports.

On the second day of the forum, discussions will take place on the following topics: "The development of data science as one of the priority areas in Azerbaijan," "The role of mathematical models in forecasting and assessing the impact of human interventions," "The resonance of Azerbaijani newspapers published between 1918-1920 in the present day," "Current approaches to scientific and educational cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye," "Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis in Arabic sources," "The characteristics and prospects of scientific cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia," and "The activities of DAAB in the virtual space."

In addition, sessions will be organized at the event. In these sessions, participants grouped by scientific fields will brainstorm on DAAB's strategic plans, taking into account the priority topics identified in previous sessions and the issues raised in the presentations of university leaders.

It should be noted that the event is being held with the support of the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora, the Ministry of Science and Education, and organized by the World Association of Azerbaijani Scientists. The event will conclude on September 11.

More than 80 Azerbaijani scientists from 23 countries and nearly 200 scholars in total are participating in the forum.

As part of the forum, participants will visit the cities of Shusha and Khankendi to utilize the knowledge and expertise of Azerbaijani scientists in the process of restoring territories liberated from occupation. They will also hold discussions with the faculty of Garabagh University.

The aim of the forum is to bring together Azerbaijani scientists living in different countries, facilitate their interaction with local scientists, exchange knowledge and experience, and contribute to the networking of Azerbaijani scholars worldwide.

