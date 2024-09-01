Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Defense participated in graduation ceremonies of military schools in Türkiye

1 September 2024 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation led by Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Director General Agil Gurbanov attended the graduation ceremonies held in the Land Forces, the Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy of the Republic of Türkiye, Azernews reports citing AZERTAC.

“The President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a speech and congratulated the graduates at the ceremonies.

Director General presented diplomas to Azerbaijani young officers, excelled in education.

During the visit to the fraternal country, the Director General held a range of meetings and exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in military, military-technical and military-educational fields, the ministry said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz