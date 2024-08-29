Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets participants of “Young beekeeper" project in Gabala [PHOTOS]

29 August 2024 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union, met with participants of the "Young beekeeper" project in Gabala, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva engaged in heartfelt conversations with the young beekeepers, discussing their activities, initial experiences, and impressions of beekeeping productivity. The young beekeepers expressed their gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for her support and presented her with their first batch of honey, specially packaged and purified by them.

Since 2021, 20 young beekeepers in the Gabala district have been supported as part of the "Young beekeeper" project, initiated by IDEA Public Union and co-organized with the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Employment Agency, and "ABAD" public legal entity.

The project includes a one-month training program for selected participants, conducted by professionals. It aims to protect biodiversity, promote beekeeping as an eco-entrepreneurial activity, support natural honey production, and enhance the financial well-being of young families. The trained beekeepers receive complete equipment, including bee families, hives, beekeeping clothing, and necessary accessories.

To achieve competitive honey production in a market economy, the project plans to help new beekeepers access a broad customer base through product exhibitions and effective sales organization.