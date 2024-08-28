Mukhtar Babayev discusses climate financing with Australia's Minister of Energy [PHOTOS]

28 August 2024 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Muxtar Babayev, discussed cooperation issues with Australia's Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by COP29 on its official "X" account.

"We had a very productive meeting in Australia dedicated to discussing global efforts to combat climate change in the lead-up to and following COP29.

Important exchanges of views were held on renewable energy sources, emission reductions, and investments in environmentally friendly sectors. The significance of climate financing was also discussed, particularly in the context of COP29 in November. Financing plays a crucial role in keeping global warming at 1.5°C and addressing the large-scale and urgent climate crisis," the post stated.

