Garabagh University almost fully enrolled for 2024-2025 academic year

24 August 2024 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

The State Examination Center has reported that Garabagh University’s undergraduate admission plan for the 2024-2025 academic year is nearing full capacity, Azernews reports citing Garabagh University's press service.

A total of 290 students have been admitted in the first group across six majors: Mathematics Teaching, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Logistics and Transport Technology Engineering, and Mechatronics and Robotics Engineering. The average acceptance score for this group was 475.5, with the highest score of 659.9 achieved in Mathematics Teaching. Notably, one applicant who excelled in the Olympiad was admitted to Electrical and Electronics Engineering without competition.

In the second group, 330 students were admitted across seven specialties: International Trade and Logistics, State and Municipal Administration, Economy, Finance, Management, Accounting, and Tourism Management. The average acceptance score was 396.7, with the highest score of 641.7 recorded in Finance. The passing score for the Finance major was 500.5.

The third group saw 330 admissions in six specialties: Teaching Azerbaijani Language and Literature, Primary School Teaching, Foreign Language Teaching (English), International Relations, Jurisprudence, and History. The average acceptance score was 531.3, with Jurisprudence achieving the highest score of 683.8. The passing scores for Jurisprudence and Foreign Language Teaching (English) were 609.4 and 538.7, respectively.

In the fourth group, 30 students were admitted to the Psychology program, with an average acceptance score of 470.0 and the highest score being 570.6.

Overall, 980 students were admitted across the first four specialty groups, with an average acceptance score of 467.6. Additionally, 124 students were admitted in the fifth specialty group, which includes programs requiring special ability exams such as Music Teaching, Decorative Applied Art, Design, and Vocal Art.

In total, Garabagh University welcomed 1,104 new students this year, including 124 who passed special ability exams. Among the admitted students, 101 achieved scores higher than 600 points. The university will offer undergraduate programs in 27 specialties during the upcoming academic year.

---

