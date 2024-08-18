Newly opened Azerbaijan House in USA to develop teaching of our language to young children [PHOTOS]

18 August 2024 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan House was opened in the USA.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Azerbaijanis living in surrounding cities, diaspora representatives, and employees of the State Committee on Diaspora Work participated in the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan House located in Alexandria, Virginia, which is located near the capital Washington.

Committee chairman Fuad Muradov cut the opening ribbon. Co-founder of Azerbaijan House, Ayan Aliyeva, who spoke later, said that the main goal of Azerbaijan House-Azerbaijan Association is to teach our native language to children born in the United States from Azerbaijan.

According to him, this center will play an important role for Azerbaijan and the Turkic world.

Another co-founder of Azerbaijan House, Sevda Tahirli, said that they have been working on this idea for 5 years. He noted that they will continue the work they have done in promoting Azerbaijani culture, art, music, and cuisine for many years under the name of Azerbaijan House. He pointed out that their main mission is to be a place where everyone can come together, solve their problems, and trust.

Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, said that Azerbaijan as a state will always continue to support these activities. He stressed that it is important for Azerbaijani houses to function in a functional manner and these activities should be mainly in line with the wishes of the community. Fuad Muradov recalled that the 5th Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth was held in Lachin in early August and noted the importance of young people joining these activities.

Togrul Aliyev, the first secretary of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United States, expressed the support of the embassy for the activities of Azerbaijanis in this direction.

