16 August 2024 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a state visit to Azerbaijan on August 18-19, Azernews reprots, citing TASS.

The discussions will focus on the future development of Russia-Azerbaijan relations, strategic partnership and alliance issues, as well as current international and regional problems.

The signing of intergovernmental documents is planned at the conclusion of the visit.

