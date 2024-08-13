President Ilham Aliyev awards members of national Olympic team

13 August 2024 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order awarding members of the country’s national Olympic team, Azernews reports.

Under the presidential order, athletes and their coaches were honored with “the Shohrat” Order, the “For Service to the Fatherland” Orders 1st, 2nd, 3rd Class, as well as the "Labor" Order 3rd Class, and the "Taraggi" medal, in recognition of their achievements at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games and their contributions to the development of sports in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev also signed an order to grant monetary rewards to the Azerbaijani athletes and their coaches who performed exceptionally at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games held in Paris, France.

The rewards are as follows:

- For each athlete who won first place: 400,000 AZN, and 200,000 AZN for their coach.

- For each athlete who won second place: 200,000 AZN, and 100,000 AZN for their coach.

- For each athlete who won third place: 100,000 AZN, and 50,000 AZN for their coach.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz