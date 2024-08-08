Ombudsman: Armenia's ethnic cleansing policy violated fundamental freedoms of Azerbaijanis

8 August 2024 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

The international community must take necessary measures to ensure the right of Azerbaijanis deported from present-day Armenia to return and create conditions for their safe and dignified return to their homeland, Azernews reports, citing the statement by Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva on the 33rd anniversary of the deportation of the last Azerbaijanis from Armenian territory.

"This involves putting serious pressure on that country to rectify this historical injustice.

"During various periods of history, especially in the last century, hundreds of thousands of our compatriots were displaced from present-day Armenia based on their ethnic identity, becoming victims of crimes against humanity and war crimes, being brutally killed, severely injured, taken captive, or missing. The ethnic cleansing and hatred policies implemented by Armenia have grossly violated the fundamental human rights and freedoms of Azerbaijanis."

It was also noted that the Azerbaijani Ombudsman has prepared special reports and video materials on the hate crimes and hate speech perpetrated by Armenia against Azerbaijanis and has submitted these to relevant international organizations.

