Observation mission of OSCE/ODIHR to start working in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

31 July 2024 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Ditmir Bushati, the head of the Election Observation Mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

It was reported that during the meeting, preparations for the early parliamentary elections on September 1 of this year and international obligations in this direction were discussed.

The Minister gave detailed information to the other party about the consistent, systematic, and intensive steps taken to ensure the upcoming elections are free, fair, and transparent, similar to the presidential elections held earlier this year, as well as about the participation of international observers in the elections.

It was emphasized that the parliamentary elections, like the presidential elections, will, for the first time, cover the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, marking a historic moment. It was noted that appropriate conditions have been created for the elections to be organized at a high level, in full compliance with the requirements of the legislation and international standards.

Additionally, it was emphasized that it is necessary for election observation missions to apply an objective and impartial approach during the election observation process in accordance with their rules and mandates.

The head of the mission noted that a press conference would be held on August 1 to announce the start of the observation mission, and provided an overview of the tasks to be undertaken by the mission over the next six weeks.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

