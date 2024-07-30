President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King Mohammed VI of Morocco

30 July 2024 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Your Highness,

Dear Brother,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, it is my pleasure to extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you, and through you, to your brotherly people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Morocco.

We attach great importance to the development of ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Morocco, which are based on good traditions. I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to further strengthen our interstate relations and expand our cooperation in areas of mutual interest in line with the interests of our peoples.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your activities, and your brotherly people everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 27 July 2024"

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz