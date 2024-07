29 July 2024 23:41 (UTC+04:00)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram on Hidayat Heydarov's crowning Olympic champion, Azernews reports.

The post reads: "Kudos! Kudos! Kudos, Hidayat! I congratulate you! Long live Azerbaijan!"

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz