State Examination Center conducts exam on theoretical subjects in music field

Azerbaijan State Examination Center (SEC) has conducted a test exam on the subjects of harmony and solfeggio, music theory and solfeggio of the majors in the direction of musical art requiring the ability of higher education institutions, Azernews reports.

The exams took place in the cities of Baku and Ganja as well as in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

A total of 1133 entrants who succeeded in the specialty exams got the right to participate in the test exam in theoretical subjects. Some 110 applicants for harmony and solfeggio, 892 for music theory and solfeggio, and 131 applicants for both harmony and solfeggio and music theory and solfeggio were expected to participate in the exam.

Exam results are expected to be announced in the next 2-3 days.

---

