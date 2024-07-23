Azerbaijan's University of Technology and University of Granada sign memorandum [PHOTOS]

23 July 2024 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Azerbaijan Technological University (ATU) and the University of Granada (UG) in Spain, Azernews reports.

The document was signed by Yashar Omarov, the acting rector of ATU, and Dr. Pedro Mercado Pacheco, the rector of UG, in Granada, Spain.

Since May 2023, under a signed agreement, ATU has been conducting exchanges of faculty and students with the University of Granada within the framework of the “Erasmus” program.

During the last semester, an ATU student continued their education at UG, and a professor from UG organized seminars at ATU.

The memorandum signed on July 18 aims to further expand the existing cooperation in several areas. The document outlines the implementation of joint scientific conferences, projects, continued student and faculty exchanges, and more.

The delegation that visited UG included Mehman Karimov, the rector’s advisor on strategic development and digitalization, and Mehman Ismayilov, the dean of the Faculty of Food Engineering.

During the visit, the ATU delegation became closely acquainted with the infrastructure, material and technical base of the faculties, scientific work being carried out, and the organization of the educational process at UG.

---

