Baku hosts meeting between Azerbaijani and Chinese military education experts [PHOTOS]

23 July 2024 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

National Defense University hosts a meeting with the delegation from the Chinese People's Liberation Army Academy of Military Sciences, Azernews reports.

The visitors were presented with a briefing on the history and main activities of the National Defense University.

The meeting discussed the current situation and progress of cooperation in military education between Azerbaijan and China. The sides highly appreciated successful participation of military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army in the courses organized in China. The importance of holding such meetings for the purpose of development of mutual relations and exchange of experience was emphasized.

The head of the Chinese People's Liberation Army delegation signed university's Honor Book.

The guests also visited the Foreign Language Center of the Military Administration Institute. After getting acquainted with the center, the possibilities of applying modern technologies in the teaching process and the issues of teaching Chinese language for servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army were discussed.

