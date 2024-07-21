Azerbaijan's inviting of Armenia to COP29 is its goodwill and inclusive approach, Official says

21 July 2024 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan invited Armenia to the COP29 climate summit.

Azernews informs referring to "The National" that Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, told foreign journalists at the II Global Media Forum.

H. Hajiyev said that an official invitation was sent to Yerevan.

"Mukhtar Babayev (President of COP29) sent an invitation letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia."

He noted that sending this letter in the absence of official diplomatic relations between the two countries is an example of Azerbaijan's goodwill and inclusive approach.

The president's aide added that COP29 is a global effort and the crucial negotiations "go beyond the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan."

"Now is the time for the Armenian government to make a decision," H. Hajiyev emphasized.

---

