Turkish think tank head: I witnessed struggles of media organizations against narratives

21 July 2024 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

I came to Shusha for the first time in 2021. At that time, the city was in a state of ruin. I witnessed the struggles of media organizations against narratives.

Valeria Giannotta, academic and scientific director of the Turkiye Observatory of the International Policy Research Center (CeSPI), said these words during the panel discussion "Impact assessment: Determining the scope of disinformation" held within the framework of the 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum.

She noted that it was difficult to maintain objectivity because there were narratives determined by lobbies. Journalists need to make a choice, check the facts, and confirm with different sources.

"We must be in the incident area. It is necessary to understand the ethical responsibility, to keep a distance. Currently, journalists have the opportunity to receive information from the primary source. Special mechanisms should be created to distinguish disinformation from truth. Institutions related to this have been established in Europe, Russia, and Turkiye," Valeria Giannotta said.

