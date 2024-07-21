Azerbaijan completes first phase of works at Dashalti Deep Well seismic station

21 July 2024 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

Academician Isa Habibbeyli, president of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), got acquainted with the construction works of the Shusha-Dashalti Deep Well seismic station, which was created for the first time in the territories freed from occupation.

Corresponding member of the Academy, Gurban Yetirmişli, director of the Republican Seismological Service Center under ANAS, gave detailed information about the work done at the newly established station. He also presented the project of the Regional Complex Seismological Monitoring Center for Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, which will be established at the base of the station.

It was noted that the first phase of works at the Dashalti Deep Well seismic station, which was established near the city of Shusha, was mostly completed. It has been a few days since the initial data recorded here have been transferred to the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Seismological Service Center. In the center, the process of data recording, analysis, and forecasting has been started. In the near days, works will be carried out on the creation of service-technical infrastructure, improvement of the access road, and construction of green areas around the Shusha-Dasalti Seismological station.

Sharing his views on the project of the Regional Complex Seismological Monitoring Center for Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur to be established here, the head of ANAS expressed the importance of building retaining walls around the station, creating appropriate working conditions, and brought to attention the tasks of accelerating the commissioning of the institution.

It should be noted that the Shusha-Daşaltı Deep Well Seismic Station and the Regional Complex Seismological Monitoring Center for Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur will be established at the base of the station and the Republic Seismological Service under ANAS with the Disaster and Emergency Management Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye (AFAD) It is built together by the center.

The Republican Seismological Service Center under ANAS will establish a seismological station in 8 places in the liberated territories of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur.

---

