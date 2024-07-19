Places and reparation of notifications regarding parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan approved

19 July 2024 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

The requirements for the place, number, and preparation of notifications regarding the place and time of voting in connection with the parliamentary elections have been approved, Azernews reports.

This issue was discussed at today's meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

According to the presentation by the Deputy Chairman of the CEC, Rovzat Gasimov, informing the voters is considered an important issue: "Therefore, the CEC will take the necessary steps to deliver the appropriate notifications to each of the more than 6 million, 300 thousand voters. If any voter does not receive this notification, they can contact the hotline. The notifications are prepared in various colours using printing methods and provide detailed information about the voting."

According to R. Gasimov, during the last presidential elections, different notifications were prepared for voters in the liberated territories: "This time, different forms and colours of notifications will also be prepared for the voters who will vote in that area."

It should be noted that according to the "Rules for the distribution (delivery) of notifications regarding the place and time of voting to voters in elections (referendum) held in the Republic of Azerbaijan", the process must be completed at least 40 days before the voting day. According to the "Calendar plan" for the extraordinary parliamentary elections scheduled for September 1, 2024, this date is set for July 23, 2024.

As of June 28, 2024, there are 6 million, 334 thousand, and 444 citizens in Azerbaijan eligible to vote.

