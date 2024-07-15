Azerbaijan's ministries warn public about wildfire dangers

15 July 2024 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

In the summer season, including during the tourism and grain harvesting seasons, the likelihood of fires increases on particularly hot and dry days, Azernews reports, citing a joint appeal to the public by the Ministries of Emergency Situations, Ecology and Natural Resources, and Agriculture of Azerbaijan.

"Despite the extensive awareness-raising efforts carried out by the relevant authorities, unfortunately, the analysis of fires in forest and agricultural areas shows that their main cause is people's non-compliance with fire safety rules. This includes some farmers burning fields after harvesting and people behaving carelessly with fire while relaxing in nature. It should be noted that even the smallest carelessness can result in severe consequences for food supply, the country's land fund, forest areas, flora, and fauna.

Therefore, we appeal to the public, including farmers, entrepreneurs engaged in agricultural activities, and citizens relaxing in nature, to strictly adhere to fire safety rules during this hot season when people's activities in nature increase. To prevent harm to our country, as well as to people's lives and health, do not use open flames in grain fields and forests, do not make bonfires in these areas, do not throw cigarette butts or matches that are not completely extinguished, materials soaked in flammable liquids, or glass bottles and fragments. Be especially careful in windy weather. If you see a small fire, try to extinguish it with water, soil, or sand. If you detect a fire or its signs, immediately report it to the Ministry of Emergency Situations' "112" hotline," the appeal stated.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz