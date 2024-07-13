Azernews.Az

Saturday July 13 2024

Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Montenegro

13 July 2024 16:34 (UTC+04:00)
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) congratulated Montenegro on the occasion of the national holiday, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by ministry on its official "X" account.

"Happy National Day, Montenegro!" the post reads.

