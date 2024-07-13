Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Montenegro
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) congratulated Montenegro on the occasion of the national holiday, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by ministry on its official "X" account.
"Happy National Day, Montenegro!" the post reads.
Congratulations to #Montenegro and its people on the occasion of their #NationalDay!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) July 13, 2024
Happy National Day, Montenegro! 🇦🇿🇲🇪@MFA_MNE pic.twitter.com/EbxV8YdjZD
---
