Weapons and ammunition discovered in librated territories

13 July 2024 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

During the past week, a considerable amount of weapons and ammunition have been found in Xankendi and Shusha, Azernews reports.

As a result of measures taken between July 6-12, police officers have seized from the territory of Xankendi city: nine automatic rifles, two submachine guns, four rifles, eight grenade launchers, seven grenades, seven bayonets, 28 grenade cartridges, 602 various caliber cartridges, and other supplies. From the territory of the village of Boyuk Qaladeresi in Shusha city, one machine gun, one automatic rifle, one submachine gun, and one rifle were discovered and confiscated.

